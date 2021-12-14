First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Purchases C$525,180.24 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 12,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, with a total value of C$525,180.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

FN opened at C$39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87. First National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$39.64 and a 52-week high of C$53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.65.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.20 million. Research analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.446 dividend. This represents a $17.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 43.60%. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.08.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

