First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 15,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,359. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

