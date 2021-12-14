First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.31. First Solar reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock valued at $318,810. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $97.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.