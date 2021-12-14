First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

