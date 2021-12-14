First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the November 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FYX traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $94.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

