First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,247 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.8% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $23,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.38. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.62 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

