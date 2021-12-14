First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 275.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $119.67 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $108.79 and a 1-year high of $137.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.75.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

