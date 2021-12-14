Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Boosted by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 213.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.76.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

