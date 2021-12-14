Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

