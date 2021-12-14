Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,571 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $74,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25,565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $217.10 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.98 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.00.

