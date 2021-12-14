Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $53.09 Million Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $53,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after buying an additional 257,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after buying an additional 512,782 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 117,465 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.39.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

