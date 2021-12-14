Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $79,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,571. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $432.54 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $350.01 and a 1-year high of $465.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.44 and a 200 day moving average of $436.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.