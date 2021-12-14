Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,724 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $40,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 549,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 165,870 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

