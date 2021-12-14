Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $93,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,428,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,544,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.83 and a 200 day moving average of $191.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $159.56 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

