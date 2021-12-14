Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of PFD opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.