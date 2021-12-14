Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

FSI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.61 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

