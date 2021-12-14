Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $39.99, but opened at $36.69. Flywire shares last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 1,110 shares traded.

Specifically, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $347,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,115 in the last ninety days.

FLYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,596,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

