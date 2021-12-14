Focused Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $95,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.70. 8,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

