Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

