Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,514 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 43,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 620,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Ford Motor stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

