Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of FMTX opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $665.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

