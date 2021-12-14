Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 9,737 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 27.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MetLife by 5.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of MetLife by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. 83,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,235. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

