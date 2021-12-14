Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 38,260 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,537 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,260 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $73.59. 76,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

