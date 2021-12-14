Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $6.45 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in RH by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RH by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RH by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RH by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE RH traded down $8.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $632.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.76. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.
Several analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
