Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $6.45 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in RH by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RH by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RH by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RH by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $8.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $632.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.76. RH has a fifty-two week low of $411.88 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.73.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

