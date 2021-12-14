Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 2,098 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $147.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,354. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.