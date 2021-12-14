Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.19. 69,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,715. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.