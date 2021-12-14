Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

FTV stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

