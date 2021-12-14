Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. FOX has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

