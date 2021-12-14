Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 40 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 31.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

BEN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. 193,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

