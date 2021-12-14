Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 745.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $8.65.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
