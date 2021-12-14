Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 745.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

