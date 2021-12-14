Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Shares Down 0.8%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 6,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

About Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

