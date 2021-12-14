G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.56%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 675,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,126,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

