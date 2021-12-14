Game.com (GTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. Game.com has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $108,907.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Game.com has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

