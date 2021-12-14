GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,108 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,876 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.