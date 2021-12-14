GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44. GCM Grosvenor has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.73.
GCM Grosvenor Company Profile
GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.
Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.