General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded at UBS Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $203.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.