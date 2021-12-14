General Electric Co. Takes Position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)

General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,844,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,180,000. Sarcos Technology and Robotics comprises approximately 0.8% of General Electric Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. General Electric Co. owned about 0.17% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

STRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 51.34, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

