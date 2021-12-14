General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $72.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Mills traded as high as $65.44 and last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 106746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.76.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

General Mills Company Profile (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

