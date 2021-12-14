GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 98,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,003,719 shares.The stock last traded at $36.77 and had previously closed at $36.15.

GFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. CIBC increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

