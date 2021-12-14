Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, Purchases 282,279 Shares

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.75. 994,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,254. Gitlab Inc has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.23.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gitlab
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
