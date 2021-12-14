Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, Purchases 282,279 Shares

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.75. 994,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,254. Gitlab Inc has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.23.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.90.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

