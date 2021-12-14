Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) Short Interest Update

Global Gaming Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the November 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Gaming Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,630. Global Gaming Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Global Gaming Technologies Company Profile

Global Gaming Technologies Corp., a gaming industry holding company, engages in the eSports, mobile and console games, and digital interactive entertainment businesses. It publishes mobile games; offers St. Noire, a cinematic board game; and provides Gamesquare, a video game API solution that enables electronic sports games, as well as operates eSports betting platform.

