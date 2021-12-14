Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ontrak were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $514,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $332,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 116.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 54.1% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ontrak by 145.0% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ontrak alerts:

OTRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $931,200. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.15. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.