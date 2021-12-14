Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 297,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,229,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.44.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,492 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

