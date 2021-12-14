Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NCR by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NCR by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NCR. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.96.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. NCR’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

