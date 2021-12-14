Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5,294.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 971 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUD. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

NYSE BUD opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.