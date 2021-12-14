Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $562.20 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $484.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

