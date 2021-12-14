Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

GOGO stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

