GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $17,130.74 and $16,340.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoHelpFund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.00 or 0.08004650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00077740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,280.91 or 1.00522542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

GoHelpFund Coin Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoHelpFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoHelpFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoHelpFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.