Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $19,695.90 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

