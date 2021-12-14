Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $15,412.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002393 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,765.00 or 0.08004650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00077740 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,280.91 or 1.00522542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,045 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

