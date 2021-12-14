Governor DAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,412.00 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $15,412.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,045 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

